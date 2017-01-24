Jan 24 Land Securities Group Plc :
* Launched separate invitations to holders of four series of
its bonds to tender their notes for cash
* Notes have an expected maturity date ranging from 2020 to
2025
* Announced its intention to issue two series of new
sterling-denominated fixed rate notes
* Transactions are a continuation of Land Securities'
disciplined approach to balance sheet management
* Further release will be issued on Feb. 1, 2017 confirming
results of tender offers and new issuance
