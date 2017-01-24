Jan 24 Whirlpool Corp :
* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works
councils in connection with company's proposal to restructure
its emea dryer manufacturing operations
* Whirlpool Corp- company currently anticipates that
approximately 500 positions would be impacted by actions
* Whirlpool Corp - actions are expected to result in
changing operations at Yate, U.K. Facility to focus on
manufacturing for U.K. Consumer needs only
* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that approximately $76 million
of estimated $88 million total cost will result in future cash
expenditures
* Whirlpool Corp - estimates that it will incur up to about
$65 million in employee-related costs
* Whirlpool Corp- company would expect these actions to be
substantially complete in 2018
* Whirlpool - began consultations with certain works
councils and other regulators to restructure its EMEA dryer
manufacturing operations
* Whirlpool Corp - actions resulted in a 2016 charge of $20
million which falls within previously reported anticipated
charges for 2016
* Actions are expected to result in concentrating production
of dryers for non-UK consumer needs in Lodz, Poland
* Actions are also expected to result in ending production
in 2018 in amiens, france
