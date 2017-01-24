BRIEF-Blackhawk Resource says as at March 31, 2017, NAV per share was $0.14
* Blackhawk resource corp- as at march 31, 2017, nav per share was $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 Tallgrass Energy GP LP
* Tallgrass Energy increases quarterly distributions and announces date for fourth quarter 2016 financial results
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of directors of TEP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.815 per common unit for Q4
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says board of TEGP's general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.2775 per class a share for Q4 of 2016
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says TEGP's dividend represents a 5.7 percent sequential increase from Q3 2016 distribution
* Tallgrass Energy Partners LP says for TEP, distribution represents a sequential increase of 2.5 percent from Q3 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Blackhawk resource corp- as at march 31, 2017, nav per share was $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Inv metals and the government of ecuador agree to terms of exploitation contract