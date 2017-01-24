Jan 24 Bharti Airtel Ltd

* Dec quarter consol profit 5.04 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 10.87 billion rupees

* Bharti Airtel Ltd-Dec quarter consol net sales 233.36 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 11.08 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 240.66 billion rupees

* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and was later confirmed from a company press release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (bit.ly/2j01fBQ) Further company coverage: