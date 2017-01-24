Jan 24 Polaris Industries Inc
* Polaris reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year results
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr $0.97
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 shr view $1.19 --
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 sales $1.218 bln vs
I/B/E/S view $1.08 bln
* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 adjusted shr
$4.25 to $4.50
* Polaris Industries Inc sees FY 2017 sales in range
of up 10 to 13 pct
* Polaris Industries Inc Q4 adjusted shr $1.18
excluding items
* Polaris Industries - qtrly ORV dealer inventory was down
11 pct, year-over-year
* Polaris Industries Inc says motorcycle segment sales,
including its PG&A related sales, decreased 35 percent in 2016
Q4 to $105.7 mln
