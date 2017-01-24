BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Chuangmei Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Group is expected to record a growth of not less than 110 pct in profit attributable for year ended 31 December 2016
* Expected result due to increases in sales of products and gross profit of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million