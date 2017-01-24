BRIEF-India's Surat Textile Mills March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago
Jan 24 Syngene International Ltd
* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net profit 744 million rupees
* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees
* Syngene International Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 771 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.75 billion rupees
* March quarter net loss 25.5 million rupees versus profit 1.1 million rupees year ago