Jan 24 Syngene International Ltd

* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net profit 744 million rupees

* Syngene International Ltd - dec quarter net sales 3.24 billion rupees

* Syngene International Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 771 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 2.75 billion rupees Source text - (bit.ly/2jsJA1R) Further company coverage: