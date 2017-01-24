BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
Jan 24 ITC Ltd
* ITC Ltd says splitting up of role of executive chairman between chairman and chief executive officer
* ITC Ltd says to consider appointment of Sanjiv Puri as CEO
* ITC Ltd says splitting up of role of executive chairman wef 5 feb 2017 Source text - (bit.ly/2jstoxo) Further company coverage:
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 67 million rupees versus 35.8 million rupees year ago