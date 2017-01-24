BRIEF-Droneshield seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising
Jan 24 Vision Values Holdings Ltd :
* Proposes to raise not less than approximately HK$233.3 million but not more than approximately HK$237.7 million
* Estimated net proceeds of rights issue will be not less than about HK$227.1 million but not more than about HK$231.5 million
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer