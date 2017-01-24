BRIEF-Droneshield seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement of details of a proposed capital raising
Jan 24 Champion Technology Holdings Ltd -
* Chan Wai has been appointed as chief financial officer
* Lei Lei and Lin Xiang have been appointed as executive directors
* Australasian defence and government sector supplier, EPE, purchases multiple counter drone systems for an end customer