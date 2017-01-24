Jan 24 Cardinal Energy Ltd
* Cardinal announces its 2017 capital budget
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - board of directors has approved a
$100 million capital expenditure budget for 2017
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - monthly dividend is currently set at
$0.035 per share which co expects to maintain throughout 2017
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - has entered into an agreement to
acquire certain assets that fall within co's north (mitsue)
operating area
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - acquired assets are light oil
focused and are expected to produce an average of 1,000 boe/d in
2017
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - year end 2016 net bank debt is
estimated to be $68 million
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - acquisition is expected to increase
cardinal's light oil drilling inventory
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - acquisition will be fully funded
through issuance of approximately 4 million common shares of
cardinal and a cash payment of $4 million
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - deal for a total purchase price of
$41 million
* Cardinal Energy Ltd sees 2017 total production 16,800
boe/d - 17,300 boe/d
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - operating costs are expected to
average $19.75 - $20.25 per boe in 2017
* Sees 2017 oil and ngls production 13,900 - 14,300 bbl/d
* 2017 development capital expenditures are anticipated to
include drilling 18 horizontal oil wells
* Cardinal Energy Ltd - cash portion of purchase price is
expected to be funded through existing working capital
