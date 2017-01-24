BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 HKScan Oyj :
* Says concludes statutory negotiations in Eura - amount of permanent personnel remains the same
* Permanent employees at Eura facility will transfer to new Rauma facility
* Total of about 450 production and office workers will transfer from Eura to Rauma
* Changes will not result in a headcount reduction among permanent personnel
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million