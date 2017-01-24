Jan 24 3m Co :
* We expect Healthcare segment to "regain its momentum" as
we move further into 2017 - Conf call
* Divestitures reduced sales by 0.4 percent points for Q4,
foreign currency translation reduced sales by 0.8 percent points
for Q4 - Conf call
* For the full year 2017, anticipate corporate and
unallocated cost will be in the range of $225 million - $275
million - Conf call
* For 2017, expect capital expenditures to be in the range
of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion - conf call
* For 2017, expect gross share repurchases in the range of
$2.5 billion to $4.5 billion - Conf call
* In China, Hong Kong, continue to experience strong end
market demand for Personal Safety solutions - Conf call
* Continue to expect divestiture of Identity Management
business will be completed sometime during first half of 2017 -
Conf call
* For 2017, still expecting positive core price growth in
the U.S. and globally - Conf call
* "We should see an uptick in the end of 2017 in the energy
space" - Conf call
