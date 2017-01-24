BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Pa Shun Pharmaceutical International Holdings Ltd
* From 22 Nov 2016 to 24 Jan, co entered into separate subscription agreements with 14 independent private investors
* Deal pursuant to which co agreed to issue corporate bonds in aggregate principal amount of HK$36 million at par value
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million