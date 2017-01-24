BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Smi Holdings Group Ltd -
* SMI Culture entered into subscription agreement with subscriber
* SMI Culture has agreed to allot and issue a total of 357.1 million subscription shares at hk$0.70 per share to Zhong Naixiong
* SMI Culture has agreed to allot and issue a total of 357.1 million subscription shares at hk$0.70 per share to Zhong Naixiong

* Intends to utilise proceeds from subscription as repayment of debts, finance any future investment or opportunities to be identified
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million