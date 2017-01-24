BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 China Best Group Holding Ltd :
* Vendor and guarantor entered into agreement
* Deal pursuant to which purchaser has conditionally agreed to purchase,vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale shares at HK$200 million
* Vendor being Zr International Holding Company Limited, purchaser being China Best Financial Holdings Limited
* Consideration will be funded by remaining proceeds from issue of new shares under specific mandate and possible external borrowings
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million