Jan 24 Hon Kwok Land Investment Co Ltd

* Unit Cheerworld as vendor, Hon Kwok as guarantor of vendor and Sunshine City as purchaser entered into agreement

* Consideration provided for in agreement, about RMB3.18 billion

* Vendor has conditionally agreed to sell sale share and procure assignment of sale loans to purchaser

* Sale share refers to share representing entire issued share capital of BVI target

* Hon Kwok Group is expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately HK$2.2 billion

* Chinney Investments Group is expected to record an estimated net gain from disposal of approximately HK$1.5 billion

* Application has been made to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of Chinney Investments And Hon Kwok on stock exchange on 25 Jan