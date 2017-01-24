BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Edip Gayrimenkul :
* Appoints Hasan Necip Akol as general manager as of Feb. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast