BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Banc Of California Inc :
* Legion Partners Asset Management LLC reports 6.3 percent stake in Banc Of California Inc as of Jan 20
* Legion Partners Asset Management - purchased shares of Banc Of California based on belief that the shares, when purchased, were undervalued
* Legion Partners Asset Management - have "serious concerns" with Banc Of California's corporate governance
* Legion Partners - intend to suggest to banc of california to hire independent financial advisor to undertake review of all strategic alternatives
* Legion Partners Asset Management - intends to continue to demand substantial improvements in Banc Of California'S corporate governance in order to address the issuer's undervaluation
* Legion Partners - may recommend candidates for election to the board of Banc Of California and/or candidates to act as ceo
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast