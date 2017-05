Jan 24 Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust -

* 3Q distribution per unit grew by 1.2% y-o-y to 3.993 cents

* Ascendas real estate investment trust - qtrly gross revenue S$ 208.6 million versus s$193.8 million

* Qtrly net property income s$ 155.0 million versus s$ 142.2 million

* Uncertain global economic outlook will have certain impact on ascendas reit

* Leasing demand for industrial property space is expected to remain subdued Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: