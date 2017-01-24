BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 China Fordoo Holdings Ltd -
* Profit warning
* Expected that group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016 will record a decline of not less than 50%
* Expected results due to group's consolidation strategy on its retail outlet network as disclosed in company's 2015 annual report Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million