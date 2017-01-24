Jan 24 Ansaldo STS SpA :

* Signs contract worth 44 million Australian dollars ($33.40 million) with the Salini Impregilo - NRW joint venture (SINRW) to deliver a signalling and telecommunications system in Australia

* Contract with SINRW is for the 8 km rail extension to the Perth Transport Authority's (PTA) railway line from Perth's eastern suburbs to the city's airport