BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Anne Kavanagh appointed CIO for Patrizia Immobilien AG
* Following Anne's appointment, management board will consist of four members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast