Jan 24 ams AG :

* Completion of transaction to acquire 100 percent of shares in Heptagon and related capital increase of 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital

* Upfront consideration for transaction includes about $64 million in cash, 5,450,586 ams shares from currently held treasury shares and 11,011,281 new shares from authorized capital

* Following registration, selling shareholders of Heptagon hold approximately 19.5 percent of total registered share capital of ams