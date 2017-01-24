BRIEF-MOA Group Ltd says FY revenue increased 26 percent
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
Jan 24 Toyota Motor North America:
* Toyota recalls certain Tundra vehicles
* Conducting a safety recall of approximately 73,000 model year 2016 and 2017 Toyota Tundra vehicles in the U.S. Source text (toyota.us/2kolTvw) Further company coverage:
* "during FY18 MOA will reach a point where it will pass through into profitability on a monthly basis"
* Net profit of S$81.0 million for full year ended 31 march 2017 versus S$113.3 million