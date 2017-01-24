BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 24 Abengoa SA :
* Says court in Mexico rejects inclusion of the A3T project in the involuntary insolvency proceedings of Abengoa Mexico
* A3T project is a 220 MW cogeneration plant in the final phase of construction, located in the State of Tabasco Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION