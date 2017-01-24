BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
Jan 24 Peabody Energy Corp :
* On January 24, 2017, debtors filed a response to certain objections to backstop commitment agreement, private placement agreement and plan support agreement
* Debtors' response included copies of certain alternative transaction proposals received by debtors - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2koDPq7) Further company coverage:
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION