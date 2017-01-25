Jan 25 Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser, vendors and guarantor entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of rmb125mln

* Purchaser being Fujian Rui Mai Trading Co and target company being Mingxi County Trading

* First vendor is Zheng Zhen Xian , holding 90% equity interest in target co; second vendor Gao Pan, holding 10% equity interest in target co