BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 25 Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd
* Purchaser, vendors and guarantor entered into agreement
* Deal for consideration of rmb125mln
* Purchaser being Fujian Rui Mai Trading Co and target company being Mingxi County Trading
* First vendor is Zheng Zhen Xian , holding 90% equity interest in target co; second vendor Gao Pan, holding 10% equity interest in target co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: