BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc -
* Spectrum Brands Holdings board of directors authorizes new 3-year, $500 million common stock repurchase program
* Repurchase program replaces an existing three-year, $300 million common stock repurchase program scheduled to expire in july 2018
* Common stock repurchase authorization is effective immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash