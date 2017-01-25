BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 25 Oceanus Group Ltd
* Co entered into an amended and restated binding term sheet in respect of proposed debt restructuring
* ICD creditors and other de conversion persons shall transfer, assign and/or novate SGD 32 million of debt to investors of new funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: