Jan 24 April SA :

* April delivers 2016 full-year sales of 861.2 million euros ($925.88 million), up 7.9 pct

* Q4 sales trends are in line with co expectations and enable to confirm outlook published for 2016: co estimates its current EBIT should decrease by 10 to 12 percent compared to 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)