Jan 24 Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG :

* Decided to buy back up to 300,000 outstanding shares of the company, around 4.37 percent of share capital and to buy back shares of Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding AG, in a voluntary public purchase offer at a purchase price of 2.70 euros per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)