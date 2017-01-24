BRIEF-Aventus Retail Property Fund acquires two large format retail centres
* Entered into an unconditional agreement to acquire two large format retail centres located in metropolitan sydney for $436 million
Jan 24 General Finance Corp
* Gagnon Securities LLC's Neil Gagnon reports 19.9 percent passive stake in General Finance Corp as of January 13, 2017 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2koES9x) Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast