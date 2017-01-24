Jan 24 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Ashford prime announces amendment to advisory agreement

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - entered into an amended and restated advisory agreement with ashford inc

* Ashford hospitality prime inc - lowers termination fee in advisory agreement

* Ashford hospitality prime - amended agreement includes removal of tax gross-up provision and 1.1 times multiple from calculation of termination fee

* Ashford hospitality prime - advisor's right under existing advisory agreement to appoint a "designated chief executive officer" has been eliminated

* Ashford hospitality - amended agreement includes $45 million would be owed to ashford inc if amended agreement terminated prior to incremental growth in hotel portfolio