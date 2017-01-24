BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc
* Ashford prime announces amendment to advisory agreement
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - entered into an amended and restated advisory agreement with ashford inc
* Ashford hospitality prime inc - lowers termination fee in advisory agreement
* Ashford hospitality prime - amended agreement includes removal of tax gross-up provision and 1.1 times multiple from calculation of termination fee
* Ashford hospitality prime - advisor's right under existing advisory agreement to appoint a "designated chief executive officer" has been eliminated
* Ashford hospitality - amended agreement includes $45 million would be owed to ashford inc if amended agreement terminated prior to incremental growth in hotel portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand