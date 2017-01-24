BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Consumer Portfolio Services Inc -
* On January 18, 2017 co, unit entered into a series of agreements - SEC filing
* Entered into series of agreements under which unit purchased from CPS, and sold to CPS auto receivables trust 2017-A
* Under deal, unit purchased, sold to CPS auto receivables trust 2017-A about $131.5 million of subprime automotive receivables
* CPS committed to sell to unit, an additional $78.5 million of similar automotive receivables Source text: [bit.ly/2j2j3fx] Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand