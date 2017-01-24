Jan 24 Cogint Inc -

* On January 19, 2017, unit entered into an amendment no. 3 to credit agreement

* Cogint Inc says amendment, among other things, provides for a new term loan in principal amount of $15 million - SEC filing

* Cogint Inc says fluent expects to draw down entire incremental term loan on or prior to february 15, 2017