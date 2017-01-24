BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 Korea Equity Fund Inc :
* Korea Equity Fund Inc Board of directors determines to adopt a plan to liquidate the fund
* Korea Equity Fund - board intends to adopt plan of liquidation at next quarterly meeting of board, which is currently scheduled for February 21, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand