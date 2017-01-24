BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 Hanesbrands Inc
* Hanesbrands announces 36 percent increase in regular quarterly cash dividend
* Sets regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash