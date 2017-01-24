BRIEF-Stride property posts yearly profit after income tax NZ$56.9 mln
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
Jan 24 First Horizon National Corp
* Says board of directors approved payment of a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FY profit after income tax NZ$56.9m up NZ$25.9m on forecast
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand