BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 Ballard Power Systems Inc -
* Ballard lands initial sale of fuel cell engines to Yinlong for zero-emission buses in Beijing
* Signed initial equipment sales agreement with Zhuhai Yinlong Energy Group for 10 fcvelocity-md 30-kilowatt fuel cell engines
* Plans to deliver engines in 2017 for integration into Yinlong buses that will be deployed in beijing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash