Jan 24 Halcon Resources Corp -
* On Jan 18, unit entered into purchase and sale agreement
with Samson Exploration for total purchase price of $705.0
million - SEC filing
* Pursuant to terms of purchase agreement, Halcón paid into
escrow a deposit totaling $55.0 million on signing date
* Under agreement unit to buy 20,748 net acres,assets in
southern delaware basin located in Pecos and Reeves counties,
Texas
* May terminate deal if total adjustments to price for
defects exceed 10% or transaction has not closed on or before
June 1, 2017
* On January 24 certain units of Halcón entered into an
agreement of sale and purchase with a subsidiary of Hawkwood
Energy
* Deal with hawkwood energy for a total purchase price of
$500.0 million
* Intends to use net proceeds from divestiture of El Halcón
assets to partially fund acquisition of Pecos county assets
* Agreement with unit of Hawkwood Energy for sale of all of
its oil and natural gas properties located in El Halcón area of
east Texas
