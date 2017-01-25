BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Australian Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Expect to record NPAT for first half of financial year of $29.0m, up 14.6% on prior comparable period
* Reported net debt position is expected to be positive before end of calendar 2017
* "on track for a strong full year performance in current climate"
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021