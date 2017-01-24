BRIEF-Transeastern Power says produced 19,570 MWh of energy in Q1 2017 vs 5,187 MWh
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
Jan 24 Texas Instruments Inc
* Texas Instruments Inc - inventory in the quarter was even compared to a year ago - Conf Call
* Texas Instruments - "hopefully will finally get some tax relief out of Washington which will be a significant benefit to our shareholders" - Conf Call Further company coverage:
* Transeastern power trust reports first quarter 2017 results
* To acquire all of outstanding shares of common stock of Cardconnect for $15 per share in cash