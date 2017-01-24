Jan 25 China Evergrande Group :

* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for proposed spin-off

* Group is in discussions with shenzhen real estate on final terms and definitive agreement for proposed reorganisation

* Upon completion of proposed reorganisation, Hengda Real Estate will continue to remain as a subsidiary of group

* Company has received from stock exchange in-principle approval for proposed spin-off

* Group will hold tourism related development, finance and internet businesses with good development potentials