BRIEF-Henry Morgan to issue 1 free bonus option for every 5 shares
* Intends to issue one free bonus option for every five shares held by shareholders in Australia or New Zealand
Jan 25 China Evergrande Group :
* Announcement in relation to in-principle approval for proposed spin-off
* Group is in discussions with shenzhen real estate on final terms and definitive agreement for proposed reorganisation
* Upon completion of proposed reorganisation, Hengda Real Estate will continue to remain as a subsidiary of group
* Company has received from stock exchange in-principle approval for proposed spin-off
* Group will hold tourism related development, finance and internet businesses with good development potentials
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement to market in relation to a proposed capital raising