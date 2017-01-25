BRIEF-Towa Food Service says change of corporate auditor
* Says it appoints Toko Audit Corporation as new corporate auditor, to replace Ernst & Young ShinNihon LLC, effective July 25
Jan 25 Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment Holdings Ltd
* Trading in shares will be halted at 9:00 a.m. 25/1/2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: