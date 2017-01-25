BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Fashion B Air SA :
* Signs distribution agreement with a Kuwaiti partner specialist in selective distribution
* The shop will open in February with the Spring / Summer 2017 collection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: