BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting
Jan 25 Kernel Holding SA :
* Announced that it has priced $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 8.75 pct notes due Jan. 31, 2022
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021