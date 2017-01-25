BRIEF-Vmoto seeks trading halt
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Victorias Milling Company Inc
* Clarifies on article posted in businessmirror on jan 24 stating "VMC set to build cogeneration biomass power plant in negros occidental"
* Corporation denies having mentioned about signing an agreement with Wuxi Huaguang Electric Power Engineering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* seeks trading halt pending release of an announcement regarding director voting at upcoming annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Extended its national agreement as majority supplier of poultry products to Woolworths supermarkets in Australia until mid-2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: