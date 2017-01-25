BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 Adocia SA :
* Given its 58 million euros ($62.2 million) cash position at beginning of 2017 and current market conditions, Adocia would like to clarify that no capital increase is being considered Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: