BRIEF-Pharmaust says Epichem to deliver $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17
* In terms of Epichem, company remains on-track to deliver a record $3 mln in revenues for 2016/17 financial year
Jan 25 H. Lundbeck A/S :
* Lundbeck and IBM Watson Health form collaboration on technology for developing innovative medicine
* Collaboration aims to combine Lundbeck's expertise in treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders with IBM's cognitive and knowledge-based analytics to foster discovery and development of new treatments of disorders
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement to market in respect of a proposed us nasdaq initial public offer